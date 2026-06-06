Rising fuel and food prices push Thailand’s inflation to 2.79%

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s consumer inflation rose by 2.79% year-on-year in May 2026, marking the second consecutive month of accelerating price growth as higher fuel costs, transport fares and food prices continued to increase the cost of living, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Nunthapong Jiralertpong, Director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 103.20 in May. Inflation was driven primarily by elevated domestic fuel prices, which remained high amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including concerns over shipping routes and prolonged peace negotiations in the region.







Higher fuel prices also contributed to rising transportation costs, with increases recorded for school transportation, air-conditioned buses, vans, motorcycle taxis and domestic flights. Prepared food prices also continued to climb as businesses passed higher operating costs on to consumers. Popular dishes such as rice with stir-fried basil, curry dishes and noodles became more expensive, adding to household expenses.

Fresh vegetable prices remained above year-earlier levels, partly because prices had been unusually low during the same period last year. Products showing notable increases included long beans, cucumbers, fresh chilies, spring onions, bitter melon and mushrooms. The category covering non-food and beverage items increased by 4.0%, led by fuel products including diesel, gasoline and gasohol. Other contributors included housing rents, waste collection services, household cleaning products and education-related expenses.

Meanwhile, some items recorded lower prices, including electricity, hotel accommodation, clothing and several personal care products. Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.95%, with higher prices for prepared meals, rice, fresh chicken, seafood and certain beverages such as bottled water and coffee. Prices declined for pork, glutinous rice and several seasonal fruits, including durian, mangosteen, rambutans and mangoes.

Among Thailand’s regions, the South recorded the highest inflation rate at 3.51%, followed by the Central region at 2.98%, Bangkok and surrounding provinces at 2.64%, the Northeast at 2.54%, and the North at 2.42%. Core inflation, which excludes fresh food and energy prices, rose by 0.92% in May, up from 0.83% in April. During the first five months of 2026, core inflation averaged 0.70%, while headline inflation averaged 0.82%.







Looking ahead, the Commerce Ministry expects inflation to remain positive through the coming months. Continued pressure from fuel prices, transportation costs, prepared food and fresh vegetables is expected to keep inflation elevated, although lower electricity rates and ample supplies of meat products may help ease some pressure. Officials said the government’s “Thai Help Thai Plus 60/40” economic support measures are expected to have only a limited impact on inflation because many goods had already increased in price before the program was introduced. Despite inflationary pressures, the ministry does not currently see signs of stagflation, noting that exports, employment and investment remain positive. Officials continue to forecast full-year inflation within the target range of 1.5% to 2.5%, with a midpoint of 2.0%.

















































