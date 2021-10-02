Prayers coming true at Pattaya Buddhist amulet markets

Prayers have come true for dealers at Pattaya’s Buddhist amulet markets, with customers coming back in droves after the latest round of coronavirus-restriction relaxations.







Naklua’s Pha Lek Soi 99 Market was busy from 6 a.m. on reopening day, Oct. 1, with hundreds of thousands of baht changing hands before it closed at noon.



The market manager said many big stalls sold out their stock early, bought mostly by resellers in other provinces.







Stalls in Pha Lek Soi 99 Market mostly sell trendy and famous local Buddha amulets, such as Ajarn Bua Ket of Wat Chonglom, Luang Phor In of Wat Nong Ket Yai, Luang Pho Boonmee and Luang Pho Panya, among others.

Pha Lek, the market’s owner, said she operates the market to help vendors by charging them only 20 baht rent per day. During these tough economic times, she wants to see everyone survive.







While she’s happy to see the market busy, Pha Lek said she insists on everyone wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.



























