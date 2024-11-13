The Beatles and a Moroccan Superstar visit the Pattaya City Expats Club

On Wednesday, October 30, the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) hosted two sessions, the first being Scott Lewis and James Hender, both dressed as two of the Beatles. They proceeded to entertain their audience with numerous Beatle’s songs. To enjoy their entertaining session, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gal4iAKyVjQ. The singing was followed by an engaging and insightful presentation featuring an interview of Mani Nordine conducted by Yves Baron.









Mani is a well-known artistic director. Born in a tiny village in Morocco, Mani had a dream to become a classical Dancer. He succeeded in starting in Paris. After many TV shows as a dancer, he then pursued his American dream of meeting stars in the USA. There he began by learning to be an artistic director for Ricky Martin, Phil Collins, Gipsy Kings, Gala, Julio Iglesias, and Stevie Wonder among others. Mani also worked on the Charlie Chaplin musical whilst bringing a fresh eye to directing fashion shows for designers Jean-Paul Gaultier, John Galliano, Lancel, and recently, Philipp Plein.

Mani shared his experience of moving to America at a young age, facing numerous challenges but ultimately succeeding due to the opportunities provided by the country. Mani’s first dream was to meet Michael Jackson, which he achieved by working with Jackson’s nephews. This led to his organizing events for high-profile individuals like Barack Obama and Mike Tyson; highlighting the complexities and rewards of such endeavors.





During the interview, Mani shared valuable insights and experiences, captivating the audience with his knowledge and expertise. He emphasized that dreaming is crucial for achieving success, noting that many people stop dreaming due to everyday responsibilities but insists that one should continue dreaming throughout life. Further, for one to become a successful talent agent, they must understand the artist’s perspective.

Mani’s engaging storytelling and practical tips resonated with the audience, sparking a lively Q&A session that allowed attendees to delve deeper into the subjects discussed. Mani’s full presentation can be accessed through the Pattaya City Expats Club’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWSbFuHTdog.

After the presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events. This was followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club.





































