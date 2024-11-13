Foreign woman in new car collides with motorcycle, dragging it over 50 meters in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police from Nongprue Police Station, along with the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Team, responded to a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Soi Chaiyapornvithi 25, East Pattaya, on November 11, resulting in one death and one serious injury.









The incident occurred in front of a housing estate near the motorway’s parallel road, where authorities found a red-colored electric car with a new license plate with severe front damage. The motorcycle, a Honda Scoopy, was stuck to the front of the car. The foreign driver was visibly distressed and crying upon learning that one person had died.

The injured person was 30-year-old Virat Sangthong, the motorcycle rider, who suffered severe injuries and initially resisted first aid. However, rescue workers successfully persuaded him to accept help, and he was later transported to Banglamung Hospital. The fatality was identified as 33-year-old Nidjaree Lomruen, who had been a passenger on the motorcycle.









Preliminary investigations revealed that the car had been traveling from an alley when it collided with the motorcycle, which was attempting to cross the road at Soi Chaiyapornvithi 25. The impact caused the motorcycle to be dragged more than 50 meters.

CCTV footage from the area only captured the aftermath of the crash. Authorities will review additional surveillance footage and interview witnesses to determine the exact cause of the accident before proceeding with legal action.





































