Thais once enjoyed deceiving others in ‘easy work’ call center scams, claim to be victims after shutdown

PATTAYA, Thailand –A recent crackdown on call center scam gangs operating overseas has exposed a shocking twist—many scammers, who initially sought out the job for its “easy work” of deceiving victims, now claim they were tricked into the operation after being forced to return to Thailand.

Reports indicate that several Thais willingly joined these scam networks along Thai-Myanmar border, believing it to be an effortless way to make money—simply by making phone calls and conning unsuspecting victims. However, when Thai authorities coordinated a power cut to the scam operation centers, many found themselves stranded and forced to return home. Upon arrival, instead of admitting their involvement, they attempted to portray themselves as victims, claiming they had been "deceived" into working for these criminal organizations.







Authorities, however, are not buying the excuses. Investigators emphasize that those who knowingly participated in fraudulent activities must be held accountable. Many of these individuals took part in schemes that ruined lives, drained bank accounts, and led to severe financial distress for their victims.

Legal experts argue that while some individuals may have genuinely been misled into working for these operations, a large number willingly engaged in the scams for financial gain. The government is now under pressure to ensure that all those involved face justice, rather than allowing them to escape accountability by falsely claiming victimhood.

With increasing international cooperation against cyber fraud, Thai authorities are determined to dismantle these networks and bring both the masterminds and willing participants to justice. The message is clear—if you knowingly commit fraud, there will be consequences.
































