Car crashes into military guard post in Sattahip, soldiers on duty luckily flee in time

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Capt. Thanit Theepakdee, Deputy Inspector of Sattahip Police Station, received a report of a sedan crashing into a military guard post at the security checkpoint of the Naval Ordnance Department near Hat So Beach and Thung Prong Pier in Sattahip Sub-district.

Emergency responders, including medical teams from Apakornkiatiwong Hospital, the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Rescue Foundation, and the Udomsak Municipality Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Unit, were dispatched to the scene.

At the accident site, authorities found a white Mazda sedan overturned inside the heavily damaged guard post. The driver, identified as Songwut Tarathin, 40, was trapped inside the vehicle. Rescue workers extricated him and provided first aid before transporting him to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital with severe injuries.







A conscript on duty at the checkpoint reported that he saw the vehicle speeding out of the military base towards Sukhumvit Road. He heard the sound of screeching brakes before the car lost control and crashed into the guard post. Both he and another soldier on duty managed to flee in time to avoid being hit.

Authorities have documented the incident and will summon the driver for questioning once he recovers. He is expected to face charges for damages to government property and other legal proceedings.











































