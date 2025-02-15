Check-in Spot at North Pattaya Curve – A stunning sunset view with enhanced safety for tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Dusit Hotel Curve in North Pattaya has become a popular check-in spot for tourists, offering breathtaking views of the sunset. In light of this, the city of Pattaya prioritizes the safety of visitors and has taken proactive measures to ensure their well-being.

Every day, a dedicated team of officers is stationed at the location to oversee safety and provide assistance to tourists, ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience at this scenic spot.

In addition to enhancing safety at Dusit Curve, there has been recognition for the efforts of local officials. Residents give cheers to the officers, praising the work of the traffic officers who are doing an excellent job.

Their collaboration and hard work have been key in ensuring everything runs smoothly. As for other areas like Jomtien Soi 5, some concerns have been raised about confusion regarding one-way traffic system, and local authorities are encouraged to look into this matter for clarification.











































