Thailand’s tourism sees revenue dip as domestic travel shows resilience

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported Thailand’s overall tourism performance in 2025, covering the period from 1 January to 31 December 2025. During the year, Thailand generated 2.70 trillion baht (86.49 billion USD) in tourism revenue, a 1.26% decline compared with the previous year. Thailand welcomed 32.97 million international visitors in 2025, representing a 7.23% decline. These foreign travelers generated 1.54 trillion baht (48.8 billion USD), down 4.71% from the previous year. Meanwhile, domestic tourism showed resilience, with Thai travelers making 202.37 million trips, increasing by 2.70%, generating 1.17 trillion baht, up 3.69%.







Top 5 Source Markets by Visitor Numbers (2025):

– Malaysia – 4,520,856 visitors (−8.71%)

– China – 4,473,992 visitors (−33.55%)

– India – 2,487,319 visitors (+16.82%)

– Russia – 1,898,837 visitors (+8.80%)

– Republic of Korea – 1,555,227 visitors (−16.79%)

Top 5 Source Markets by Tourism Revenue (2025):

– China – 249.88 billion baht / 7.95 billion USD (−31.54%)

– Russia – 113.95 billion baht / 3.62 billion USD (+9.77%)

– India – 93.86 billion baht / 2.99 billion USD (+22.61%)

– Malaysia – 88.65 billion baht / 2.82 billion USD (−15.53%)

– United Kingdom – 74.52 billion baht / 2.37 billion USD (+21.70%)

Despite the overall decline, several markets recorded new historical highs, including the following:

– India: 2,487,319 visitors

– Russia: 1,898,837 visitors

– United Kingdom: 1,083,162 visitors

– Germany: 965,898 visitors

– France: 816,935 visitors

The positive momentum in these markets was supported by the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 campaign, alongside major events and festivals, traveler facilitation measures, and Ease of Traveling initiatives that helped boost traveler confidence.





Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, noted that, while Thailand faced significant challenges in 2025, which resulted in declines in overall visitor numbers and revenue, the country successfully attracted a higher proportion of quality travelers. Looking ahead to 2026, the Ministry has outlined strategies to stimulate tourism by prioritizing high-value travel experiences, wellness tourism, and confidence-building measures, particularly in safety and security, to support travelers’ decision-making and ensure sustainable growth. (PRD)



































