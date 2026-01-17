Thailand shifts tourism strategy toward experiential and wellness travel

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports has set strategic directions to stimulate tourism for 2026 by emphasizing experiential and wellness tourism. The aim is to attract visitors in high-value tourist markets from around the world while continuing to sustain existing markets.

At the same time, the ministry prioritizes the development of tourism infrastructure. This includes improving signage, upgrading public restrooms in tourist areas to meet international standards and to ensure accessibility for all groups of travelers, and enhancing the capability of tourism personnel to deliver memorable experiences throughout visitors’ journeys.

In addition, tourist safety remains a key focus. The ministry is strengthening cooperation across all sectors to provide comprehensive care for visitors, build confidence, and reinforce Thailand’s image as a sustainable and world-class tourism destination. (PRD)



































