Thailand warms up, Pattaya beachgoers welcome calmer conditions

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department said temperatures across upper Thailand are beginning to rise, though cool conditions will persist in the early mornings, while parts of the South—including coastal areas—can expect heavy rain in some locations.

In its 24-hour forecast, the department said the moderate high-pressure system covering upper Thailand is weakening, allowing daytime temperatures to climb. However, cooler mornings remain, and residents are advised to take care of their health amid changing weather conditions. Fog may also occur in parts of the North and Northeast, prompting warnings for motorists to drive with caution.







For Pattaya and the eastern seaboard, the weather is expected to be generally warm with partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will remain relatively mild, while daytime heat increases. Coastal conditions remain suitable for most activities, but changing winds may bring brief showers offshore.

In the South, particularly the lower southern region, isolated heavy rain is forecast due to a moderate northeast monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand, southern provinces, and the Andaman Sea.



Marine conditions in the lower Gulf of Thailand will see waves of around 2 meters, while the upper Gulf and offshore Andaman Sea are expected to have waves of 1–2 meters, rising above 2 meters in thunderstorm areas. Mariners around Pattaya and nearby waters are urged to navigate with caution and avoid sailing during storms.

Meanwhile, dust and haze accumulation across upper Thailand remains at moderate levels due to weak air circulation.

In Bangkok and surrounding provinces, temperatures are forecast to range from 23–24°C in the morning to highs of 35–36°C during the day, with partly cloudy conditions.



































