Pattaya Beach cleared of illegal chair and mat rentals

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers have stepped up inspections along Pattaya Beach to curb the unauthorized rental of mats and beach chairs to tourists, Feb 11.

Officials found several operators placing mats and chairs on public beach areas without permission, constituting illegal occupation of public space and unlicensed vending in violation of local regulations. Municipal officers seized the items during the operation and transported them to the Pattaya Municipal Enforcement Center, where they will be held pending legal proceedings and fines.







Authorities reiterated that Pattaya Beach is a shared public space and called on vendors and visitors alike to respect regulations to ensure fair, orderly, and enjoyable access for everyone.

Municipal officials also urged cooperation from the public to help preserve the beach as a clean, open, and welcoming environment for residents and tourists.



































