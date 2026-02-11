Thailand rolls out short, medium and long term visa reforms to attract global visitors

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Cabinet has acknowledged visa measures and guidelines proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote tourism and stimulate Thailand’s economy, in line with the Cabinet resolution of May 28, 2024.

The measures are organized into short-, medium-, and long-term frameworks. The Department of Consular Affairs has summarized progress as follows.

​Implemented short-term measures include designating 93 countries and territories eligible for a special visa exemption, allowing stays of up to 60 days for tourism, short-term work, or business. Thailand has also approved an initial list of 31 countries and territories eligible for Visa on Arrival (VOA).







Thailand has also introduced the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) to attract high-quality visitors, digital nomads, and participants in cultural activities such as Muay Thai, traditional Thai massage, Thai cooking, and other soft-power initiatives.

The Cabinet approved the ED Plus non-immigrant visa for foreigners entering Thailand for study or for study combined with work.

A visa policy committee has been reappointed, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will hold additional meetings.



​Medium-term measures include reducing the number of non-immigrant visa codes from 17 to 7, effective August 31, 2025, and expanding the e-Visa system to all 94 Thai embassies and consulates worldwide, effective January 1, 2025.

Long-term measures focus on developing online pre-travel authorization systems. Immigration authorities introduced the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), which has been in use since May 1, 2025.





Ongoing measures include a second-phase expansion of VOA eligibility to 8 additional countries and revised long-stay visa criteria for elderly foreigners seeking retirement in Thailand.

The Ministry noted observations regarding potential impacts on national security and Thailand’s image, as some foreign nationals have misused visa exemptions for unauthorized work or illegal activities. The newly appointed visa policy committee will review these measures at the earliest opportunity. (NNT)



































