Jaz Govan showcases FastTrack Technique for releasing subconscious stress at Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jaz Govan delivered a presentation on February 4 to the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) introducing her FastTrack Technique, a healing and personal development system designed to identify and release subconscious programming that contributes to stress, anxiety, emotional blocks, and physical symptoms. She explained that much of this programming originates in early childhood—often before the age of six—and becomes reinforced over time through repeated experiences, shaping behavior, emotional responses, and life patterns unless consciously addressed.

Using “muscle testing” as a method to communicate with an individual’s “higher self,” Jaz demonstrated how she identifies subconscious blocks related to issues such as anxiety, people-pleasing, unresolved trauma, and unforgiveness. She emphasized that these blocks are often stored as cellular memory and emotional vibration rather than conscious thought, and that releasing them can significantly reduce emotional distress and improve well-being.







The session included two live demonstrations with volunteers from the audience. In one case, a participant’s anxiety level was measured at 87% and reduced to the low 30% range after a guided release. Another participant reported a reduction in head tension from a subjective level of seven down to two. Jaz explained that when one person releases a block, others who participate energetically can experience similar benefits.

Jaz also discussed the integration of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy (PEMF), along with terahertz and red-light therapy, which she recently added to her practice. She described these technologies as amplifying the effects of FastTrack work by clearing stress-related congestion in the body, improving circulation, supporting the immune system, and accelerating healing. She shared personal experiences of improved skin health, flexibility, and overall wellness since using the therapy.



Throughout the talk, Jaz stressed that true healing involves separating one’s authentic self from conditioned responses and emotional stories. She highlighted that while some conditioning can guide positive life choices, attachment to suffering or trauma can limit personal growth. The goal of her work, she explained, is to help individuals live more fully by releasing what no longer serves them.

The presentation concluded with a discussion on remote energy work, cultural differences in healing, and how stress contributes to physical illness. Jaz emphasized personal responsibility, self-awareness, and conscious action as keys to lasting change, encouraging attendees to recognize their role in raising not only their own well-being but the collective energy around them.





