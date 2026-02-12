German money laundering suspect tracked down and arrested in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Immigration police have arrested a German national wanted in connection with an international money laundering investigation after he was found hiding in Pattaya.

At around 10:30 a.m. on February 11, Pol. Lt. Col. Kawinwat Arayasuriwong, Deputy Superintendent of Chonburi Immigration, said authorities acted on a request for international criminal cooperation from the Federal Republic of Germany. The request concerned Mr. Siegfried Schmitz, 42, a German national suspected of money laundering offenses linked to the sale of mobile phones and electronic equipment, including related financial and online transaction records.







After tracing his whereabouts, immigration officers confirmed that Mr. Schmitz had been residing in Pattaya. Investigators obtained a search warrant from the Pattaya Provincial Court dated February 10 and conducted a search of the residence.

During the operation, officers located Mr. Schmitz and seized several items believed to be relevant to the case, including one computer CPU, three mobile phones, and two credit cards.



Further checks revealed that the suspect had overstayed his permitted stay in Thailand by 2,591 days. He was subsequently taken into custody and transferred to Pattaya City Police Station to face charges of remaining in the Kingdom after the expiration of his visa.

Thai authorities said coordination with German officials is ongoing as part of international legal cooperation procedures.



































