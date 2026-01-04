Thailand turns up the heat on road safety with checkpoints and volunteers

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Department of Probation reported continued enforcement of strict road safety measures during the New Year holiday, now in its third day, January 2. The initiative integrates law enforcement, community volunteers, and probationers to reduce traffic accidents and promote public safety.

Statistics from January 1, 2026—the third day of the campaign—showed 85 cases entering the probation system, including 78 cases (91.76%) of drunk driving and 7 cases (8.24%) of driving under the influence of drugs. Over the three-day period from December 30, 2025, to January 1, 2026, a total of 1,558 cases were recorded: 1,444 for drunk driving (92.68%), 4 for reckless driving (0.26%), 109 for drugged driving (7.0%), and 1 case for street racing (0.06%).







Compared to the same period last year, drunk driving cases increased from 65 to 78 on January 1 alone. Provinces with the highest numbers were Nonthaburi (174 cases), Bangkok (131 cases), and Samut Prakan (127 cases).

Probation Department Director, Pol. Lt. Col. Piya Raksakul, emphasized that the campaign integrates all relevant agencies and volunteers to carry out community service at 28 high-risk checkpoints. Probationers participated in cleaning, landscaping, and safety promotion activities, with 310 participants across the country.



The department also ensures that legal enforcement continues alongside preventive measures. Those caught violating the Road Traffic Act are processed through probation to correct and rehabilitate behavior, aiming to reduce accidents and fatalities during the holiday season.

With these measures, authorities hope to shift from holiday-specific crackdowns to year-round vigilance, sending a clear message that drunk driving will not be tolerated anywhere in Thailand, from Bangkok to Pattaya.



































