Thai police go digital to serve citizens faster with POLICE CARE App

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a move to modernize policing and enhance public safety, Provincial Police Region 2 has launched the “POLICE CARE – ตำรวจห่วงใยประชาชน” application, designed to make police services more accessible, efficient, and secure for citizens.

Pol. Col. Komsan Kamtoonkaew, Superintendent of Sattahip Police Station, has directed officers to actively promote the app to the community, highlighting its multiple features that allow users to report crimes, verify officers, check traffic fines, and even prepare documents for filing reports in advance.







During the awareness campaign, Pol. Lt. Col. Sila Sajai led a team of officers to demonstrate how the app can help citizens respond to emergencies, monitor criminal activity, and protect their personal assets, such as by reporting and freezing bank accounts in cases of scams or cybercrime. Residents can also receive alerts about crime, disasters, and other urgent situations, or give feedback about police service quality.

“By integrating digital technology into policing, we aim to be closer to the people we serve,” said Pol. Col. Komsan. “The app not only improves access to police services, but also strengthens trust and ensures citizens feel safer in their communities.”



The application is available for download on iOS and Android, with secure ThaiD-based identity verification to protect user information. Authorities say the app will help create a faster, more responsive connection between police and the public, while supporting transparency and accountability.



































