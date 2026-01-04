Pattaya nightlife under watch as Thailand goes full-time on drinkers

PATTAYA, Thailand – While Pattaya continues to welcome foreign tourists and long-term expats seeking sun, beaches, and nightlife, authorities are emphasizing that road safety measures, particularly around alcohol consumption, are not limited to major holidays like New Year’s Eve.

On the night of January 1, local authorities across Thailand, including Pattaya, enforced strict checkpoints and inspections at entertainment venues under the “Don’t Drink and Drive, Don’t Drive Drowsy” policy. Officers monitored alcohol consumption, verified driving licenses, and warned that violators would face legal action. Police officials reported that these measures helped reduce accidents and keep the public safe during the peak celebration period.







Residents and expats alike have noted the impact of such measures. “It’s good to see authorities taking safety seriously, not just during the holidays,” said one long-term expat in Pattaya. “Pattaya is a city that never sleeps, and year-round vigilance on the roads is important for everyone enjoying nightlife here.”

Authorities stress that the checkpoints and patrols will continue throughout the year, especially in areas popular with tourists and nightlife enthusiasts. Visitors are reminded to plan ahead, avoid driving under the influence, and respect traffic regulations to ensure their stay remains safe and enjoyable.



For many foreign visitors, Pattaya remains a top destination, not just for holidays, but for longer stays. Officials hope that consistent enforcement of traffic safety rules will help create a safer environment for both locals and tourists, while maintaining the city’s vibrant tourism appeal.



































