Sea turtle found dead after stranding on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand — A sea turtle was found dead after washing ashore on Pattaya Beach on February 19, prompting an on-site inspection by Pattaya municipal officers.

Authorities moved quickly to secure the area and coordinate with Pattaya’s marine rescue unit to recover the turtle from the shoreline. The animal was collected in accordance with standard procedures and will undergo further examination to determine the cause of death.

Officials said the case has been recorded and relevant agencies notified, as investigations continue into whether environmental factors, human activity, or other causes may have contributed to the stranding.









































