Sea turtle found dead after stranding on Pattaya Beach

By Pattaya Mail
The body of a sea turtle lies stranded on Pattaya Beach after being discovered by local officials on February 19.

PATTAYA, Thailand — A sea turtle was found dead after washing ashore on Pattaya Beach on February 19, prompting an on-site inspection by Pattaya municipal officers.

Authorities moved quickly to secure the area and coordinate with Pattaya’s marine rescue unit to recover the turtle from the shoreline. The animal was collected in accordance with standard procedures and will undergo further examination to determine the cause of death.

Officials said the case has been recorded and relevant agencies notified, as investigations continue into whether environmental factors, human activity, or other causes may have contributed to the stranding.


Pattaya municipal officers examine the stranded sea turtle at the beach while coordinating with marine rescue authorities.

Marine rescue personnel recover the sea turtle from Pattaya Beach for further examination to determine the cause of death.















