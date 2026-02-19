Foreign tourist collapses on Jomtien Beach, rushed to Pattaya hospital

PATTAYA, Thailand — Municipal officers in Jomtien were alerted to an emergency involving a foreign tourist found collapsed and unable to assist himself on Jomtien Beach on February 19.

The tourist, believed to be a Chinese national, was discovered lying exhausted beneath a beach umbrella near Soi 17. Witnesses reported that he was unable to move, showed little response, and repeatedly attempted but failed to stand up.







Jomtien municipal officers quickly coordinated with Sawang Boriboon Rescue to respond at the scene. Rescue personnel provided initial first aid, but the tourist’s condition did not improve.

He was subsequently transferred by emergency medical vehicle to Pattaya City Hospital for urgent treatment.

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the cause of the collapse, and the incident remains under observation.



































