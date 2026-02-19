South Pattaya detour finally repaired after decades, but public flags more damaged roads

PATTAYA, Thailand — After more than a decade of complaints and worsening conditions, repair work has finally begun on the South Pattaya detour road linking Sukhumvit Road, bringing relief to residents and commuters who have endured years of potholes, uneven surfaces, and safety hazards.

The repairs are being carried out by the Rural Roads Division under the Infrastructure Development Section of Pattaya City’s Engineering Department, with work underway as of February 19. The detour route is a key alternative artery for traffic in the southern part of the city and has long been criticized for its deteriorated surface, often described by residents as resembling “cratered” or “collapsed” roads.







Local reaction has been swift and vocal. Many residents welcomed the long-overdue repairs, thanking city leaders and engineers for finally addressing a chronic problem that affected daily travel and vehicle safety.

“After so many years, finally,” one resident wrote, while another said the road “will finally be smooth again—no more crater-sized holes destroying cars.”

At the same time, the repair work has reignited broader frustration over Pattaya’s aging infrastructure. Residents used the moment to call on authorities to address other problem areas, including Sukhumvit Road, Naklua sois, Kasetsin Road, Boon Kanchana Road, and routes leading to Pratumnak Hill and the Sanctuary of Truth. Several commenters pointed to uneven roads caused by underground cable and drainage projects, malfunctioning traffic lights at busy intersections, damaged footpaths, and recurring subsidence that has yet to be permanently fixed.

Others questioned road ownership and traffic management during construction, asking whether certain detour sections are public roads or privately controlled, and urging clearer signage and coordination to avoid confusion and congestion.





Despite the criticism, many residents praised the fact that work has finally begun, calling it a sign of action rather than promises. “This is what Pattaya people want—real fixes, not just talk,” one comment read.

City officials have not yet announced timelines for repairs in other affected areas, but the strong public response highlights mounting pressure for a more comprehensive and lasting overhaul of Pattaya’s roads, footpaths, and traffic infrastructure.









































