Thailand to ban liquor sales at restaurants in ‘red zone provinces’ – including Pattaya, Chonburi

The Ministry of Public Health will propose the government declare 18 provinces red Covid-19 zones and the rest 59 provinces orange zones, ban liquor sales at restaurants and continue closing entertainment places.







The ministry through the National Communicable Disease Committee resolved to submit the proposals to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on April 16 for approval as new COVID-19 cases were rising by four digits during the Songkran festival.







Chairing the committee, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said entertainment places including pubs and bars would remain closed nationwide. Restaurants will open until 9pm in red-zone provinces and 11pm in orange zones and be banned from selling alcoholic beverages.



Mr Anutin also said that the National Communicable Disease Committee would propose CCSA implement the COVID-19 control measures until the end of this month.

It would not be a lockdown and the measures should improve the COVID-19 situation in the country next month, he said.



Control on interprovincial transport would depend on the decisions of provincial communicable disease committees, Mr Anutin said.

The red zone will cover 18 provinces including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi (Pattaya City), Samut Prakan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Phuket, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Songkhla, Tak, Udon Thani, Suphan Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong and Khon Kaen.







Meanwhile, Thai banks adjust operating hours to close at 5 pm for branches in department stores and at 3.30 pm for those outside malls, starting today in accordance with the Thai Bankers Association’s measure against Covid-19. (TNA)











