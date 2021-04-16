Thailand to overcome current Covid-19 crisis without imposing nationwide lockdown

The national committee on communicable diseases has agreed that the government can overcome the current Covid-19 crisis without needing to impose a nationwide lockdown.







Public Health Minister Anutin Chanvirakul said on Thursday that the committee has seen no point in imposing a lockdown for the time being. The cycle of disease has only been two weeks and the government has had good cooperation from all stakeholders.







He said the committee agreed on various measures to control the disease, including ordering that restaurants shut at 9pm in red zone provinces and 11pm elsewhere. The sale of alcohol in restaurants should be outlawed across the country.



Other proposals included a ban on parties and gatherings of more than 50 people, banning all in-person classes and closing amusement parks, even including recreation areas inside department stores.



The proposals will be discussed at Friday’s meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. If implemented, the measures would be effective until the end of this month. (NNT)











