Thailand studies Japan-style ‘Hometown Tax’ to let citizens direct funds to local communities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Finance Ministry is exploring a new tax model that would allow citizens to direct part of their taxes to support development in their preferred local communities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the Fiscal Policy Office has been tasked with studying the “Hometown Tax” system, a model successfully implemented in Japan.

Under the concept, taxpayers would be able to allocate a portion of their tax payments to specific provinces or communities of their choice, helping fund local development projects and boost regional economies.

The initiative is expected to support sustainable growth in rural areas and tourism destinations by channeling resources directly to communities in need, while also giving taxpayers a more active role in national development.

Officials believe the approach could help reduce regional inequality, strengthen local economies, and encourage long-term investment in community-based tourism and infrastructure.

Further details are expected after the study is completed.































