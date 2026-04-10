Thai Minister eyes shorter visa-free stays to rein in low-value tourism as parliament opens

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s newly formed and royally endorsed government is preparing to reduce visa-free stays for tourists to 30 days, in a move aimed at reshaping the country’s tourism model from high volume to higher value.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phanjaroenworakul told Parliament during its first meeting that the policy is part of a broader strategy to position Thailand as a leading regional destination focused on quality over quantity. Future tourism targets, he said, will prioritize revenue generation rather than visitor numbers.

The proposal follows a review of current visa-free arrangements, which allow visitors from more than 90 countries to stay up to 60 days. Data shows the average stay is around nine days, with most tourists spending between one and three days in the country, suggesting the current allowance exceeds typical travel behavior.

Authorities also raised concerns that longer stays may lead to misuse of visa privileges, including illegal work and business activities. Officials believe reducing the stay to 30 days will have minimal impact on genuine tourists, while helping to better regulate long-term visitors.

For those wishing to remain longer, existing visa options such as the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) allow stays of up to 180 days.

Alongside visa reforms, the government is planning structural changes to better align tourism policy with cultural promotion. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports may be restructured, separating sports into a standalone ministry, while tourism is integrated more closely with cultural management to highlight Thailand’s unique identity.





Officials say the shift is designed to support sustainable tourism, ensure income is more evenly distributed to local communities, and encourage year-round travel. Measures to improve safety, promote domestic tourism, and expand “must-visit” destinations are also being developed.

The policy comes as Thailand navigates rising global costs and shifting travel trends, with authorities aiming to attract higher-spending visitors while maintaining long-term sector stability.































