Songkran exodus peaks as crowds flood Bangkok’s Mo Chit Bus Terminal

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Songkran exodus is in full swing, with large crowds of travelers packing Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal as they head back to their hometowns or travel across the country for the long holiday.

Since early April 10, a steady stream of passengers has filled the capital’s main transport hub, creating a familiar festive scene seen each year during Songkran and New Year.

According to Transport Co. Managing Director Attawit Rakjamroon, April 10 marked the busiest travel day so far, with an estimated 160,000 to 180,000 people traveling in both outbound and return directions.

To handle the surge, more than 7,000 to 8,000 bus trips were scheduled, including additional non-regular services, with around 1,200 extra buses deployed to accommodate demand.

A similar scene is unfolding in Pattaya, where long-distance bus stations—including Roong Reuang Coach Pattaya Office—are seeing steady flows of passengers. Travelers are boarding buses bound for Bangkok and other provinces, as both residents and tourists move across the country during the holiday period.

Officials say the increased capacity is helping ensure passengers can travel safely and efficiently as the nationwide holiday movement continues to build toward its peak over the weekend.





































