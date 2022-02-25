Police raid Pattaya 3rd Road pubs for violating disease control regulations

Pattaya police raided Third Road pubs and karaoke bars open after legal hours.

Officers shut down the Apollo Pub and Jacky Karaoke late Feb. 23. More than 50 people were still inside the Apollo Pub after the 11 p.m. closing time, filling the single room with cigarette smoke, which can carry coronavirus droplets.



At the karaoke bar, which is supposed to be closed under the current national ban, singing and drinking continued after officers broke through a crowd to get in.

This is the third time since Jan. 13 that Jacky Karaoke has been raided, but authorities have not closed it down.







Management of both shops were detained and charged with violating operating hours, selling alcohol illegally and violating disease-control regulations.































