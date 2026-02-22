Thailand orders one-year freeze on firearm carry permits after public gun incidents

PATTAYA, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered a one-year nationwide suspension of new firearm carry permits in response to recent violent incidents involving guns in public areas.

Under the order, authorities are prohibited from issuing permits to carry firearms for one year starting the day after publication in the Royal Gazette. The directive supports a suspension policy first introduced on December 20, 2023, and extends tighter controls on the presence of firearms outside private residences.







The Ministry of Interior, through the Department of Provincial Administration, has also instructed local officials to tighten screening procedures for firearm purchase permits, including thorough background checks under the Firearms Act. Authorities must review applicants’ qualifications and any record of unlawful conduct before granting approval.



Officials are also required to strengthen supervision of licensed firearm owners holding possession permits to ensure continued compliance with legal standards. Firearms must be kept at home for the protection of life and property and may not be carried in public without lawful cause. Violations carry penalties of up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

Citing powers under Sections 6 and 57 of the 1947 Firearms Act, the government said the temporary suspension is necessary to maintain public order, reduce the risk of violence, and restore public confidence. (NNT)



































