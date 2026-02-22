Jet Ski collides with paddleboarder at Jomtien Beach, foreign tourist injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign tourist was injured after being struck by a jet ski while paddleboarding (stand-up paddleboard or SUP) at Jomtien Beach on the evening of February 21, raising renewed concerns over marine safety along Pattaya’s shoreline.

According to local officials, Jomtien municipal officers were alerted by members of the public after the Jet Ski collided with the paddleboarder near the shore. The injured man, identified only as a foreign national, suffered injuries to his back and torso.







Rescue volunteers from Sawang Boriboon provided first aid at the scene before transporting the victim to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital for further treatment. His condition was reported as stable.

Preliminary checks confirmed that the jet ski involved was insured, and compensation procedures for the injured party are being handled in accordance with standard regulations.

The incident triggered strong reactions from beachgoers and local residents, many of whom questioned jet ski operating practices, particularly during busy evening hours when swimmers and paddleboarders are still in the water.



Witnesses expressed concern over jet skis operating close to shore and at high speed, calling for stricter enforcement, clearer zoning between motorized watercraft and swimmers, and increased monitoring by relevant authorities.

Local officials have not yet released details regarding possible violations or further action but said the case remains under review.



































