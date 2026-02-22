Motorcyclist dies after swerving to avoid woman, hit by tourist bus on Pattaya–Naklua Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 36-year-old motorcyclist was killed late Tuesday night after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tourist bus on Pattaya–Naklua Road.

Police from Pattaya City Police were notified of the accident at approximately 10:20 p.m. on February 18. The crash occurred in front of Pattaya City School 9 in Naklua. Rescue volunteers from Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation and medical personnel rushed to the scene.







At the site, officers found a white-and-green Honda Dream motorcycle overturned in the middle of the road, with severe front-end damage and debris scattered across the roadway. The rider, later identified as Warakorn Bandasak, 36, was found unconscious and unresponsive. Rescue workers attempted CPR before urgently transporting him to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Nearby, a white SUNLONG tourist bus bearing Bangkok registration was parked with damage to its front-right bumper and a shattered headlight. The bus driver, Samruang Rakkhao, 63, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.



According to the driver’s statement, he was transporting tourists toward Na Kluea when the motorcycle approached from the opposite direction. At that moment, a woman who appeared to be mentally disturbed reportedly ran into the roadway, possibly attempting to cross or retrieve an item. The motorcyclist swerved suddenly to avoid her, lost control, and collided with the woman before veering across lanes and crashing head-on into the bus.

Police documented the scene and are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to determine the exact sequence of events and ensure fairness for all parties involved. The investigation remains ongoing.



































