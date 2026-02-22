Reports of drug use and indecent acts along Pattaya Beach draw closer monitoring

PATTAYA, Thailand – Banglamung District officials, in coordination with the City of Pattaya, conducted intensified foot patrols along Pattaya Beach on the night of February 20, 2026, aimed at maintaining public order and reinforcing confidence among both Thai and international tourists.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Banglamung District Chief Anusak Phiriya-amorn, with Deputy District Officer Natthawat Sophonsawetsil leading administrative officers alongside Pattaya City’s special affairs officials. The patrol focused on monitoring beach areas frequently used by visitors, particularly during evening hours.







The initiative follows earlier reports of homeless individuals engaging in inappropriate behavior, including public drug use and indecent acts, which had raised safety concerns and negatively affected Pattaya’s image as a family-friendly tourist destination. Authorities emphasized that the patrols are preventive in nature, intended to deter unlawful activity and ensure the beach remains a safe and welcoming public space.

During the inspection, no illegal activities or offenses were detected. Officers instead focused on outreach, advising individuals in risk groups about legal consequences and appropriate conduct in public areas. Tourists were also encouraged to immediately report any suspicious behavior or illegal activity to nearby police officers, administrative officials, or Pattaya City staff.



Officials stressed that cooperation from the public plays a key role in prevention, and reaffirmed that any violations of the law, if found, will be handled strictly in accordance with legal procedures. The joint effort forms part of Pattaya’s ongoing commitment to public safety, orderliness, and the long-term sustainability of its tourism industry.



































