On the occasion of the World Blood Donor Day, the 14th of June every year, the Thai Red Cross Society is observing World Blood Donor Day for a week, between 12 and 17 June 2021, under the theme “Give Blood and Keep the World Beating – Give Blood, Save the World from Crisis.”

The campaign invites blood donors to save lives, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Those interested can donate blood at National Blood Center or blood donation service units across the country. (NNT)