Bangkok residents can now relax at foot massage parlors

Today, public parks, botanical gardens, museums, historical sites, beauty clinics, foot massage, manicure and tattoo parlors in Bangkok are allowed to reopen as usual, said Bangkok governor Asawin Khwanmuang in the meeting with the committee of disease control at the City Hall this afternoon.







The ease of restriction is to help revive the capital’s economy. Nonetheless required health safety measures at resuming places must be strictly followed. The governor reassures the administration is working towards containing the pandemic and reopening the capital in due time while many people in Bangkok have been vaccinated and the target to achieve 50% of the population is underway.





























