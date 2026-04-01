Thailand launches strict traffic law enforcement from April 1 with heavier fines for 10 major violations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Traffic police across Thailand will begin strict nationwide enforcement of road traffic laws from April 1, 2026, targeting 10 major violations that authorities say remain leading causes of accidents and road fatalities.

The move follows a directive from National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, aimed at strengthening road discipline and reducing the country’s high accident rates. A preliminary “Warning Before Fines” phase will end on March 31, after which full penalties will be enforced.

Under the new enforcement framework, fines for key violations have been significantly increased. Speeding, running red lights, failing to stop for pedestrians at crossings, and using a mobile phone while driving without hands-free equipment now carry fines of up to 4,000 baht. Wrong-way driving, not wearing helmets or seatbelts, and other common violations also face higher penalties, while serious offences such as drunk driving and reckless driving may result in fines of up to 20,000 baht and possible jail terms.

Authorities say the measures are designed to improve road safety nationwide and reduce preventable accidents, particularly in high-traffic urban and tourist areas.







In Pattaya, where congested roads, motorbike-heavy traffic, and pedestrian activity along beachside routes often contribute to frequent incidents, enforcement is expected to be particularly visible. Local traffic police are expected to intensify roadside checks on key routes such as Sukhumvit Road, Second Road, and Beach Road, where violations such as helmet non-compliance and mobile phone use while riding remain common.

Officials say consistent enforcement in tourist cities like Pattaya is essential to improving safety for both residents and visitors, especially during peak travel periods.



































