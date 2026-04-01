Visa-free foreign system set for major overhaul as Thailand targets misuse concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is set to propose reducing Thailand’s visa-free stay period for foreign tourists from 60 days to 30 days, in a move aimed at preventing misuse of long-stay tourist privileges and curbing illegal business activity linked to repeat entries.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the proposal has been put forward for government consideration following concerns that a growing number of foreign nationals have been using the visa-free scheme not only for tourism, but also to establish de facto residence in Thailand, operate businesses, and in some cases become involved in cross-border scam networks.

He stated that a 30-day stay is considered sufficient for tourism purposes, while those who wish to stay longer can apply for extensions or appropriate long-stay visa categories in advance.

Authorities emphasized that the policy is not targeted at any specific nationality, but is intended to strengthen national security and reduce loopholes that may be exploited for illegal activities. The proposal follows increased scrutiny of visa-free arrangements covering 93 countries and territories, which currently allow stays of up to 60 days and can be extended further under existing regulations.



The Immigration Bureau has also tightened entry screening measures, requiring proof of onward travel and accommodation, while stepping up checks on repeat visitors and discouraging “visa run” practices, where travellers exit and re-enter neighboring countries to reset their permitted stay.

Officials say the overall aim is to maintain tourism flows while improving regulatory control and preventing Thailand from being used as a base for illicit operations disguised as long-term tourism.



































