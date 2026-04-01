Drunken woman claims ‘streetlight attack’ after collapsing on Pattaya roadside

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue workers and police were called to assist a heavily intoxicated woman found unconscious by the roadside in Pattaya, who later claimed she had been assaulted — by a streetlight.

The incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. on March 30 near the entrance to Wat Thuan Thong in Pong sub-district, East Pattaya. A passerby alerted rescue services after spotting the woman lying on the roadside.

Emergency responders found the woman, believed to be in her 40s, in an intoxicated state with a bruise on her left cheek. She was disoriented and unable to provide clear details at the scene.

When police arrived, the woman insisted she had been physically attacked, bizarrely claiming that a streetlight was responsible.

However, CCTV footage from nearby cameras showed no sign of an assault. Instead, the footage captured the woman walking into the area before lying down on the roadside by herself.







Despite the lack of evidence, the woman continued to insist on filing a complaint. Police later took her into custody to calm down and sober up, while coordinating with relatives to take her home safely.



































