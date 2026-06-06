Thailand demonstrates strong tourist safety measures in cross-border scam case

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) commends the swift action of the Royal Thai Police in coordination with the Hong Kong Police Force, in safely assisting a 21-year-old Chinese student targeted by a cross-border virtual kidnapping scam linked to Thailand. The case reinforces Thailand’s readiness to assist foreign visitors in distress and work with international partners to safeguard travellers.

At a Royal Thai Police press briefing on 3 June 2026, Pol. Gen. Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, Deputy Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, in his capacity as Director of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Center, outlined the operation together with senior officers from the Central Investigation Bureau, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, and related investigation units. The police reported the case began before the student travelled to Thailand. Scammers manipulated her into requesting funds from her father under the pretext of financial proof for overseas study. Between 19–20 May 2026, HK$1.4 million (approximately 5.8 million Baht) was transferred and later dispersed across multiple mule accounts believed to be used by the scam network.







The student later travelled alone from Hong Kong to Thailand on 1 June 2026, staying in Lat Krabang, Bangkok. Her family subsequently received WeChat messages from an unknown person claiming that she had been abducted, accompanied by staged images, and a ransom demand of HK$3 million (about 12.5 million Baht). The family reported her case to the Hong Kong Police, which coordinated with the Royal Thai Police for urgent assistance. Thai police reviewed travel records, hotel information, CCTV footage, and related evidence before tracing the student to Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan, where officers safely located her and offered assistance.



Initial findings indicate the student had been psychologically coerced by scammers posing as foreign law enforcement. She was instructed to sever contact with her family, travel to Thailand, and stage a false abduction, a scam method known internationally as virtual kidnapping. The Royal Thai Police advises both Thai nationals and foreign visitors to remain cautious of unsolicited calls or messages claiming to be from officials, particularly those involving threats, financial demands, or instructions to isolate from family or travel alone. Travellers who receive such contact should pause, verify the matter directly with family members or relevant authorities, and report the incident immediately.







TAT continues to work with relevant Thai agencies to provide visitor-facing information and support, while reaffirming that travellers in Thailand can seek assistance through official channels. Anyone with information or in need of urgent assistance related to trafficking, coercion, or similar scams may contact the Royal Thai Police Anti-Trafficking in Persons Center hotline at 1599, available 24 hours. (TAT)

















































