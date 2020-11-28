TAT Pattaya boss predicts ‘high season’ won’t be total washout

The head of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya office said a successful fireworks festival and a full calendar of events should boost travel to the city during “high season.”







While high season 2020 – November through April – won’t look like any other year, there is hope for Pattaya’s hotels, restaurants, bars, and attractions, said TAT local Director Kachondej Apicharttrakul.

Photos of the spectacular pyrotechnics this weekend will prompt Thais to visit Pattaya during the coming months, he predicted, pointing to another four day weekend for Father’s Day.

City officials have also organized many big events, such as the Pattaya Music Festival and Pattaya New Year Countdown to attract domestic tourists, he added.

He admitted, however, that beachfront hotels and high-end resorts have received most of the benefits of recent events and that three-star or lower hotels, especially those away from the beach, have had fewer bookings.

Kachondej believes that will change for the music festival and countdown, when city hotels will be full.

