Thai university revokes ‘Ghost Student’ visas after social media exposes rampant abuse of immigration loopholes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following mounting public pressure, a prominent university in Chiang Mai has canceled student visas for dozens of foreign nationals after discovering clear evidence that many were enrolled only on paper and never attended classes. The move comes after widespread criticism on social media and growing concerns over the misuse of student visas to gain illegal employment in Thailand.

The Immigration Bureau (IB) revealed that current Thai laws severely limit their ability to prevent such abuse. Despite immigration officers being aware of fake or misused student visas, they often cannot legally deny entry due to the lack of discretionary power compared to countries like South Korea.







The controversy erupted after whistleblower and MP Wiroj Lakkhanadisorn exposed links between Chinese-backed institutions and fake qualifications. He alleged these universities sell degrees and facilitate illegal employment for foreigners using student visas, potentially endangering public safety—particularly in engineering and construction sectors.

Social media watchdog page “CSI LA” played a key role in exposing the issue. On April 28, it posted documents showing student visa holders from China, Myanmar, India, and Malaysia had never shown up for classes. In response, the university swiftly revoked their visas and ordered them to leave the country immediately.



The Immigration Bureau admitted that many of these “ghost students” are working illegally in sectors such as online gambling, massage parlors, and tattoo shops—particularly in hotspots like Phuket. They also revealed that some foreigners openly mock Thailand on platforms like TikTok, while abusing visa privileges.

Immigration officers say that unless Thai immigration laws are reformed to grant more screening authority and discretion at entry points, Thailand will remain vulnerable to becoming a hub for visa fraud and illegal labor.


































