Pattaya Mayor responds to drop in Chinese tourists, calls for national action to rebuild confidence

PATTAYA, Thailand –Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has addressed growing concerns over the sharp decline in Chinese tourists, stressing that the issue is being taken seriously at both the local and national levels. He confirmed that the city is actively coordinating with the Thai government to restore confidence, especially regarding public safety, which has been a major factor in the drop.

Speaking to the press, Mayor Poramet acknowledged that Chinese visitor numbers to Pattaya have plummeted, citing several contributing factors: fears over safety, misconceptions about earthquakes in Thailand, economic anxieties tied to U.S. trade policies, and China’s domestic tourism promotion policies—including restrictions on outbound flights.







“The decline in Chinese tourists is affecting the city’s tourism economy,” the mayor said. “We are working with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office and the Chonburi Tourism Federation to reassure travelers, especially by clarifying that Pattaya is not located in an earthquake zone.”

In a proactive step, the city has initiated discussions with relevant agencies to strengthen Pattaya’s public image, especially around safety. The mayor emphasized that long-haul tourist markets remain stable, but the short-haul market—particularly China—has been significantly impacted by safety concerns and misinformation.

To reinforce public safety and counter perceptions of danger, the city is working on signing an MOU with Region 2 Police to integrate Pattaya’s extensive CCTV network with law enforcement databases. This collaboration will help track criminal activity, monitor potential suspects with outstanding warrants, and deter crimes against tourists.

“We’ve been consistently promoting Pattaya’s safety in the media,” Mayor Poramet added. “Our efforts are ongoing and targeted to rebuild trust, especially with our most impacted markets.”

Public reaction online has been mixed, with many expressing concern about recurring negative headlines.

“There are videos of tourists being assaulted almost every day,” one commenter posted. “This has to be addressed if you want people to feel safe again.”

As Pattaya grapples with the challenge of winning back key tourist segments, the city leadership is hoping that transparency, upgraded security, and government support will help turn things around.

































