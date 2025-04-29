Pattaya transgender women rally for justice and respect after brutal murder and online mockery

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following a horrifying murder of a Thai transgender woman in Pattaya, a wave of anger and grief has erupted among the local LGBTQ+ community, leading to a peaceful but emotionally charged protest demanding justice, dignity, and improved safety.

The protest, held along Pattaya Beach Road, was sparked not only by the murder itself but also by a deeply offensive social media post by a Laotian Facebook user. The post mocked the victim in vulgar terms in the Lao language, saying, “The end of a fake sissy, haha. Heart ripped out, lungs boiled. Serves her right for pretending to be a girl.” The cruel remark quickly went viral, causing widespread outrage, particularly among transgender women working in the Pattaya area.







Leading the protest was “Phor Big Calypso,” a 39-year-old transgender community leader, who condemned the hateful post and called for public recognition of the deceased’s humanity and rights. “This wasn’t just a murder—it was a hate crime, and the response online has been shameful,” said Phor Big. “We came together not only to remember our sister, but to send a message: we demand respect, safety, and justice.”

The protesters carried signs, lit candles, and called upon authorities to take hate speech seriously, especially when it compounds the trauma of violent crimes. They also expressed frustration over the ongoing risks faced by transgender women working in nightlife and tourism industries in Pattaya—jobs that often come without protections or legal recognition.



While the identity and location of the Laotian poster remain unknown, the group vowed to keep pressing for accountability, both online and on the streets. “If this person is still in Pattaya, we want to speak face to face. We won’t let this pass,” said Phor Big.

As of now, there have been no direct confrontations between the protesters and the poster, but the incident continues to fuel heated discussion online about discrimination, online abuse, and the vulnerability of transgender individuals in Thailand.

































