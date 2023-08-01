Thai tourist and Korean streamer fined after clash on Pattaya beach

Pattaya, Thailand – A video clip capturing a confrontation between a Thai tourist and a Korean live streamer on Pattaya Beach sparked controversy on social media on July 29. The incident, originally shared on the Facebook page ‘Social Hunter 2021’, showed the live streamer filming the tourist without permission. In the caption accompanying the 23-second video, the streamer stated, “He didn’t want to be filmed, so I pulled him to the camera, and he got angry. Then it ended up in the clip.” The video gained significant attention, shedding light on issues involving foreigners and Thai tourists at Pattaya Beach.







Police Colonel Tanapong Poti, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police, shed light on the incident, explaining that it was a misunderstanding between the two parties. The situation escalated when the video was recorded, leading to a heated argument and eventually a physical altercation. Pattaya Tourist Police officers mediated between the two parties and subsequently escorted them to the Pattaya City Police Station.







During questioning, both the Thai tourist and the Korean streamer had an opportunity to share their side of the story which led to the root cause of the confrontation. Both individuals were fined 1,000 Thai Baht for engaging in a public quarrel and causing a disturbance.

Regarding a related development, some social media pages mistakenly reported that the fines amounted to 1,000 USD or approximately 34,000 Thai Baht. However, the Pattaya City Police clarified that the fines were indeed 1,000 Thai Baht, providing evidence to support their decision.























