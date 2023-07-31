Residents grieve death of Irrawaddy dolphin found washed ashore

Pattaya, Thailand – Residents of Naklua sub-district were deeply saddened when they discovered a lifeless Irrawaddy Dolphin washed ashore behind Ban Sukhawadee on July 29. The adult dolphin, measuring approximately 150 centimeters in length and weighing around 50-60 kilograms, was found by locals who stumbled upon its carcass.

Wutthipong Wong-in, Director of the Marine and Coastal Resources Conservation Department in collaboration with veterinarians, led an investigative team to conduct a thorough examination of the dolphin’s body, to determine the time and cause of death. The gender of the deceased dolphin remains undetermined.







Evidence at the scene suggests that the dolphin’s body may have collided with rocks after being hit by waves, leading to its untimely demise. However, investigators want to uncover the exact circumstances surrounding the incident to shed light on the tragic event.

Pornthipha Wichaisorn, a 42-year-old som tam (papaya salad) vendor who was the first to come across the dolphin carcass, recalled spotting the lifeless creature floating in the water around 4 p.m. Intrigued but uncertain about the species, her curiosity led her closer to the scene, where the waves eventually washed the dolphin ashore.







The local community fondly remembers a pair of Irrawaddy Dolphins playfully swimming in the same waters around five years ago. Tragically, one of the pair had succumbed to a similar fate five years earlier, adding to the sorrow of the current incident.

Pattaya residents are deeply saddened by the loss of the magnificent creatures that once brought vibrancy to the area. They now hope that the ongoing investigation will bring clarity to the cause of death, providing closure to this unfortunate event.























