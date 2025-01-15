Thai-Sikh Association pays New Year Visit to Pattaya Mayor

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and his team warmly welcomed representatives from the Thai-Sikh Association of Pattaya, led by Sukhraj Kalra (Chup), for a New Year courtesy visit.

The association extended their best wishes and praised the mayor for his dedicated work, highlighting his tangible achievements during his tenure. They expressed their appreciation for the policies implemented under his leadership, which have greatly benefited Pattaya’s residents.







Mayor Poramet expressed gratitude for the encouragement and feedback he received. He emphasized his commitment to improving the livelihoods of local residents, ensuring sustainable economic growth, and aligning efforts with Pattaya’s “Neo Pattaya” vision. The city’s goals include fostering inclusivity and promoting economic opportunities through its 4 strategic targets and 15 policy initiatives.

The visit underscores the collaborative spirit between the local government and community organizations in shaping a better future for Pattaya.

































