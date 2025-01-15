Equality Begins Here – Banglamung District ready to register same-sex marriages starting Jan 23

PATTAYA, Thailand – Banglamung District Chief, Patcharapat Sritanyanont, has confirmed the district’s readiness to register same-sex marriages following the passage of Thailand’s Marriage Equality Act. The law will come into effect on January 23, 2025, allowing LGBTQ+ couples to register their marriages at any of the 878 registration offices across the country.

Banglamung has been selected as one of 24 target districts by the Department of Provincial Administration, Ministry of Interior, due to its diverse population and significant LGBTQ+ community. To mark this historic moment, the district will participate in a United Nations event symbolizing the borderless nature of equality.







The district has made extensive preparations for the official rollout, including publicizing information about the marriage registration process, detailing the legal benefits, and providing guidelines for all couples, regardless of gender or identity. A pre-registration system has been introduced through Banglamung District’s official Facebook page to streamline the process and ensure proper documentation.

Officials have also undergone training to understand the nuances of communication regarding gender diversity. Special marriage certificates and forms have been prepared, while collaboration with the SWING Foundation has ensured the creation of an inclusive and welcoming registration environment.



For LGBTQ+ couples, the registration requirements mirror those for heterosexual couples. Thai nationals need only present their ID cards. However, international LGBTQ+ couples cannot register their marriages in Thailand. In cases where one partner is Thai and the other is a foreign national, registration is possible, provided the foreign partner proves single status, which may require additional processing time.

This initiative underscores Thailand’s commitment to fostering equality and inclusion, marking a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ rights.







































