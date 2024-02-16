Thai-Scottish children saved from garbage dwellings

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a heart-warming display of compassion, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, responded to a distress call concerning a family of three living in dire conditions in North Pattaya. The family, consisting of a mother and her two half-Thai, half-Scottish children, was discovered dwelling amidst accumulated garbage, prompting immediate action from authorities.

Upon entering the residence on February 15, officials were greeted by a scene of neglect, with food waste, foam bowls, and plastic dishware strewn across the lower-floor hallway. Uraiwan “Jam” Wattana, 44, the homeowner, explained that the waste had accumulated over time as she and her children struggled to manage household chores and waste disposal.







Despite receiving financial support from the children’s father in Scotland, the family faced challenges, including unemployment and lack of education for the children. Natthamon Kitdamrongkul, Head of the Provincial Children and Family Shelter, assured swift assistance for the family, focusing on assessing the children’s well-being and providing educational opportunities. Preliminary evaluations showed promising signs of good health and a willingness to learn, easing initial concerns.

Mayor Poramet reiterated the municipality’s commitment to ensuring clean and hygienic living environments for all residents. He emphasized the importance of addressing the waste issue promptly and pledged comprehensive support to improve the family’s quality of life, including psychological well-being assessments.































