Teddy bears spread Valentine’s love on Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Valentine’s Day, Pattaya’s Tourist Police, led by Pol. Col. Man Rodthong and Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensan, distributed white teddy bears on Walking Street, symbolizing warmth and purity to Thai and international tourists. The initiative aimed to foster a friendly atmosphere in the renowned tourist destination.

As they strolled the street, officers inspected establishments, emphasizing safety standards and urging businesses to keep premises free from weapons and illegal substances. They engaged with tourists, gifting teddy bears as tokens of goodwill. This gesture aimed to leave a positive impression, highlighting Pattaya’s commitment to a safe and welcoming environment.







The colourful street, adorned by businesses, attracted numerous visitors, enhancing the festive ambiance. The initiative reflected Pattaya authorities’ on-going efforts to improve the tourist experience and showcase the city’s hospitality on special occasions. Business operators joined in the festivities, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

Despite the challenges posed by managing such a busy tourist destination, the officers remained steadfast in their commitment to upholding law and order while also fostering a sense of community and warmth among those who visited Walking Street on this special day.































