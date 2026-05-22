Thai Public Health Ministry coordinates with airlines as Ebola border checks increase

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai government has stepped up health screening measures for international arrivals after the Royal Gazette announced that the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda have been declared areas infected with an “dangerous communicable disease” due to Ebola virus concerns. The designation took effect on May 21, following a public health notice issued by the Ministry of Public Health and published in the Royal Gazette on May 20. The announcement classifies both countries as infectious disease control zones under Thailand’s disease prevention framework.







Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Pertwiwattana said the move follows close monitoring by the World Health Organization (WHO), which has declared the Ebola outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) due to rising infections, fatalities, and the risk of cross-border spread. She emphasized that the government is prioritizing public health safety and has instructed all relevant agencies to strengthen surveillance and screening procedures at all international points of entry. Under the new measures, travelers arriving from affected regions are required to register their travel details in advance. Foreign nationals must use the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), while Thai citizens must complete registration via the Thai Health Pass system at https://thaihealthpass.com.

Upon arrival, all passengers from risk zones will undergo health screening, including temperature checks, medical interviews, and risk assessment. Authorities will also conduct continuous monitoring of individuals for 21 days after entry. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health, airlines, and related agencies, has also implemented enhanced aviation health protocols. These include pre-flight health advisories, passenger screening at departure points, and verification of travel registration and risk status.

Authorities have further instructed airlines and airport personnel to support disease control officers with real-time passenger data to ensure rapid identification and monitoring of suspected cases.

Emergency response drills have also been conducted to prepare for possible scenarios involving suspected Ebola cases onboard aircraft or cases identified after arrival in Thailand, ensuring coordinated and timely containment procedures. Officials reiterated that Thailand’s public health system remains fully prepared to manage and prevent the spread of infectious diseases through strict surveillance and inter-agency cooperation. “The government confirms that Thailand’s public health system is fully ready to prevent, control, and respond to dangerous communicable diseases,” the spokesperson said. “We urge the public to follow official updates and remain calm.”

















































