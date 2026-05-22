Pattaya orders zero-compromise safety push on tourist boats after high-level talks

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourist police in Pattaya have held a high-level meeting to strengthen safety measures for marine tourism, aiming to boost confidence among both Thai and international visitors using ferry and boat services in the area. The meeting was held on May 21 at the Marine Office in Pattaya at Laem Bali Hai Pier, bringing together senior officers from Tourist Police Division 2, Banglamung district officials, Pattaya City representatives, marine authorities, security agencies, and boat operators. Authorities said the joint operation is part of a wider effort to upgrade safety standards and ensure coordinated responses across all agencies involved in coastal tourism.







Key measures agreed at the meeting include stricter inspections of passenger boats, including verification of licenses, registration documents, and captain qualifications, as well as mandatory alcohol and drug testing for boat operators. Operators of “sea walker” and marine tourism services are also required to register properly under Thai law and install GPS tracking systems on all vessels to improve real-time monitoring and emergency response capability.

In addition, crews must brief passengers on safety procedures and emergency escape instructions before every departure, while all vessels must be equipped with sufficient life-saving equipment, including tow buoys and rescue gear. Officials also emphasized the need to clearly display emergency hotline numbers and contact channels at piers, onboard vessels, and tourist service points. Authorities from Banglamung District, Pattaya City, the Marine Department, Chonburi Tourism and Sports Office, the Marine Security Command Center, and Pattaya Police Station attended the meeting alongside private boat operators. Officials reiterated that safe tourism is a shared responsibility and said Pattaya will continue working with all sectors to strengthen safety standards and maintain confidence in the city’s marine tourism industry.

















































