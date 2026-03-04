Pump panic hits Thailand as motorists race to beat expected fuel hikes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Long queues formed at gas stations along Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok as motorists rushed to fill their tanks amid fears of imminent fuel price hikes linked to tensions in the Middle East, March 3.

Reporters surveying the busy stretch, lined with petrol stations on both sides, observed a stark contrast between outlets. A privately operated yellow-branded station that had just announced increases in gasoline and diesel prices appeared unusually quiet, with few vehicles stopping to refuel.







In contrast, a nearby station operated by PTT saw a steady stream of cars from afternoon into the evening. At times, vehicles queued beyond the station entrance onto the main road. Some drivers, unable to tolerate the wait, turned away in search of less crowded alternatives.

Throughout the reporting period, station staff had little to no break, as vehicles of all types continuously rotated through to fill their tanks.

Employees said the surge began yesterday and continued into today, intensifying after news spread that private operators were gradually raising fuel prices. Some staff joked they wanted to go home early, as they had barely paused since the rush began.



Notably, several motorists attempted to fill portable containers to stockpile fuel. However, staff declined such requests, citing concerns over supply sufficiency. From today onward, the station will only allow fuel to be dispensed directly into vehicle tanks.

Many customers interviewed shared similar concerns. After seeing reports of escalating conflict in the Middle East and sharp price adjustments at private stations, they chose to top up their tanks as a precaution.

A logistics company manager said he immediately ordered all company vehicles to refuel fully after seeing the news, expressing distrust in the evolving situation abroad. Although the government has stated that Thailand has sufficient fuel reserves for at least 60 days, he remains unconvinced.





“As a diesel user, I feel particularly vulnerable. I’m not confident prices won’t rise again soon. I have to protect my business, which depends on fuel every day,” he said, criticizing private stations for raising diesel prices by between 1.80 and 4.20 baht per liter, calling the increase excessive and urging more gradual adjustments.

Another female motorist echoed doubts about the government’s assurance of 60-day reserves.



“Sixty days may sound like a long time, but in reality it passes quickly. Authorities need to provide stronger reassurance for people who rely on fuel for their daily lives,” she said.

The rush highlights growing public anxiety as global tensions ripple through energy markets, despite official assurances of domestic supply stability. (TNA)



































