Thai Police stop short of calling Chinese suspect case terrorism-related

PATTAYA, Thailand – Central Investigation Bureau has joined the expanding investigation into Chinese national Mingchen Sun following the discovery of explosives and military-grade weapons in Huay Yai, Na Jomtien, Chonburi, as authorities continue examining whether the case may involve broader security threats.

Police Lieutenant General Nattasak Chaowanasai, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, confirmed on May 11 that officers from the Crime Suppression Division have been assigned to work alongside Provincial Police Region 2, the Metropolitan Police Bureau, and national security teams to piece together evidence connected to the suspect.







Investigators are now focusing heavily on mobile phone data, communications, and financial transaction trails as authorities attempt to determine the suspect’s motives and whether any wider network may be involved.

Police said they are not yet prepared to classify the case as terrorism-related, stressing that investigators are still gathering evidence before drawing conclusions.



“We will not let this matter go easily,” the police commissioner stated, adding that while authorities already possess some information, they are avoiding premature conclusions until all evidence is fully assessed.

The case remains under the jurisdiction of Provincial Police Region 2 for now, though multiple agencies continue coordinating closely as the investigation expands.

















































